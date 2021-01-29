One’s fashion can say a lot about their personality as fashion gives us the freedom to explore all of it. From first impressions to maintaining your reputation, your fashion and style play a significant role in it. We now have many accessories, undergarments and items that help us look flawless in every situation. But, it would not be wrong to assume that a body shaper is one we are all most grateful to have.

A body shaper is a type of undergarment typically made of lycra spandex. It mainly helps enhance your body shape and give your body curves a smoother look. If you have not heard of body shapers before, this will be a game-changer for you. Zivame has an incredible collection of different body shapes, and you should get yourself some, right now! There are many benefits to owning a pair of body shapers, so here are some of the main ones:

Confidence: Body shapers contribute highly to your relationship with your body. They are known to give you a massive confidence boost, helping you feel more confident in your body shape and size.

Posture: A body shaper is tight-fitting and hence, supports your back. It gives you an improved posture where you can hold and carry yourself elegantly.

Versatility: You can wear a body shaper with absolutely any and every outfit you own. This only helps you feel more confident in everything you wear. Flaunt your style proudly!

Overall Look: It enhances the way all your outfits look and adds to the appeal of it. No matter the occasion, body shapers will help you achieve your very best looks.

If you are looking to buy shapewear, the types available is an important aspect you need to consider. Here are some of the most useful types of body shapers to help you recognise what you need:

Body Briefs: These look like your regular panty but have more benefits. The compression in these helps even out your lower abdomen, giving it a more shapely look. You can use this as daily wear.

Saree Shapewear: This type of body shaper targets your thighs, hips, back and legs. These work extremely well under sarees and other ethnic outfits like lehengas or even long skirts. This helps the saree stick to your body in a very flattering manner.

Thigh/Leg Shaper: These aim at smoothing out your thighs, waist, lower abdomen and hips. These are a boon if you do not like jiggling thighs as they provide stability.

Bodysuit: Bodysuits help flatten out your entire stomach area. They also provide support to your breasts and help you achieve an appealing look.

These body shapers, along with others like tummy tuckers, open bust shapers, etc. will change the way your outfits look.

Zivame’s body shaper collection is a very extensive one. Buy your favourite body shapers and redefine your style as well as your relationship with your body. You don’t want to miss out on buying some affordable and highly beneficial shapewear. So, start shopping!