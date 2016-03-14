Reuse. Reduce. Recycle.
Why not apply this mantra in our everyday wardrobe too? Saves us space and money while letting the creative juices flow.
I have always been re-styling my old pieces in several different ways for my everyday wear, but I do have some favourites which have discoloured over time. As much as I need to, I don’t want to discard them. Hence, I thought why not give it a makeover?
Materials needed:
- Old tee
- Scissors
- Spray paint – 4 to 5 cans of different color
- Lace strips
- Cardboard
Five simple steps to a DIY painted tee:
- Fit the cardboard in the tee so the colour would seep in to the other side
- Cut out strips of lace and place it the way you want the print
- Shake the paint cans and start spraying over the tee at random
- Take off the lace and let it dry
- Voila! A brand new top made by your own self!!
Style tip – Wear it with distressed denims, pointed toe sandals and a cape blazer thrown over.
1 comment
What paints do u use ?
Do they fade after a few washes ?