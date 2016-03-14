Reuse. Reduce. Recycle.

Why not apply this mantra in our everyday wardrobe too? Saves us space and money while letting the creative juices flow.

I have always been re-styling my old pieces in several different ways for my everyday wear, but I do have some favourites which have discoloured over time. As much as I need to, I don’t want to discard them. Hence, I thought why not give it a makeover?

Materials needed:

Old tee Scissors Spray paint – 4 to 5 cans of different color Lace strips Cardboard

Five simple steps to a DIY painted tee:

Fit the cardboard in the tee so the colour would seep in to the other side Cut out strips of lace and place it the way you want the print Shake the paint cans and start spraying over the tee at random Take off the lace and let it dry Voila! A brand new top made by your own self!!