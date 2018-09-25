Just because you’re spending your day sitting at a desk, going to meetings, and counting down the minutes until 5pm, doesn’t mean you can’t look super stylish. In fact, considering you spend so much of your time at the office (and it’s a great place to meet your future soulmate!) it makes sense that you should make the most of it and rock your best frocks.

Of course, you will want to find the balance between looking great and feeling comfortable, as well as being workplace appropriate. Here’s What to wear to office and look your stylish best.

Ban black

If you look at your current work wardrobe, the chances are that you will have a lot of black items. Black is safe, but also pretty boring! Make an effort to avoid wearing all black, and find pieces that are professional and stylish, but make use of whites, block colours and even prints. This will help you stand out for all the right reasons and may make you feel more confident.

Heels

Although you might not want to wear heels every day, there’s no denying that they can (literally) elevate an outfit. If you are wearing something a little more on the casual side, pop on a pair of heels to make it a little more formal and stylish. Have a play around with different styles of heels — for example, court shoes are making a big come back — or use them to inject a pop of colour into an outfit.

Dresses

A really easy way to up your work attire, is by investing in a few cute, knee-length dresses. Dresses with ¾ length sleeves are very fashionable at the moment, and are the perfect balance between being sophisticated and stylish, appropriate for the workplace but without being frumpy. Block colour shift dresses are also really simple to wear and can be dressed up or down with the right shoes.

Tailored

As long as your clothes have the right fit, you are going to look really put together and professional. A tailored longline blazer with cigarette pants and a neutral blouse (plus some heels of course!) is a really easy look to put together, but will make you feel, and look, as though you really have things together — the perfect outfit for asking for that raise!



Accessories

If you don’t want to buy a whole new wardrobe, investing in some statement jewellery, bags, or scarves, alongside some versatile neutrals, is a great way of making it look like you’re wearing something different every day when you’re really just mixing up the way you style something. A blouse tucked into a pencil skirt will look different to the same blouse worn over skinny jeans with a blazer.

So remember, just because you’re working a 9-5 in an office, that doesn’t mean you can’t look super stylish! In fact, it’s all the more reason to! Start mixing things up and watch your confidence grow.

What do you wear to the office? Let me know in the comments.