The second half of the year has the most celebrated months. It starts with the festive season and leads on to the wedding season. And in India, weddings are infamously grand.

Weddings are one of the most crucial events of anyone’s life. From the best in decor to destinations to food to fashion and themes, Indian weddings have come a long way. However, one aspect still remains the same – finding the right wedding outfits for a curvy bride.

The market is flooded with beautiful wedding outfits, but ask for a size XL or larger and you will be heavily disappointed. There is a serious dearth of designers and brands who cannot see the expanse of the plus size market. Sure one can get a design custom made from their favourite designer, but why not the option of walking into a store, falling in love with a wedding outfit and buying it right off the racks?

And if finding bridal clothes for the plus size wasn’t tough enough, the society adds to the stigma by expecting brides to be slim and slender for their D-day. Its not just the society but also the prospective brides who (almost) starve themselves and spend hours in the gym to shed a few kilos just for a few hours. What makes them think their present bodies aren’t beautiful enough? Why is the norm that a bride, in order to look her best, must be under a certain size on her wedding day?

One of my closest friends is getting married soon and hence, I started doing a little research on bridesmaid outfits for an Indian wedding, that’s when I stumbled upon this video of some of the coolest plus size brides who made sure they were the star of their wedding by being their absolute best!

Real Brides, Real Curves

Conceptualised by WedMeGood, an all-in-one wedding website, this video, rightfully titled ‘Real Brides, Real Curves‘, brings out the true beauty of plus size brides. And by beauty I don’t just mean a pretty face or shiny clothes, its what they are inside – confident, courageous and unapologetic!