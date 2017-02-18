My 2017 started off with a very hectic itinerary. January was a brilliant month of travel and airport delays leaving me with lasting memories, self-love and heartwarming images.

The blue city of India is on every traveler’s bucket list and my 2017 travel diary started with Jodhpur. Though I have visited Rajasthan as a kid, I always want to go back because it’s extremely rich culture and traditions still fascinates me.

This trip was hosted by Vivo to experience & put their brand new phone, Vivo V5 plus, to test. And I kid you not, the phone is very impressive with the best feature being the selfie camera featuring a moonlight flash which lets you click amazing selfies even in low light conditions.

While it was supposed to be a 2 days’ trip, mine got cut short to a mere 12 hrs, thanks to a missed flight. We landed in Jodhpur late evening and headed straight to the hotel, the Taj Vivanta Hari Mahal Palace.

It being an extr emely tiring day, I skipped the cocktail dinner and the performance by a few local artists etc. for some comfort and did what I love to do best when I want to feel pampered in a fancy hotel – call for room service! 😀 I hogged some delish, authentic Rajasthani kebabs with my favourite drink while listening to some music, relaxing in my bathtub, and called it a day.

Post my self-indulgence I did a quick search on things to do in Jodhpur, shortlisted the ones that just shouldn’t be missed and can be covered in half a day!

Things to do in Jodhpur

First Stop – 3 hours at the Mehrangarh Fort

I woke up to a beautiful pool side view of the Hari Mahal Palace the next morning and after a super early breakfast, headed on for the very majestic Mehrangarh Fort. The fort can be seen from a distance as we dwindle up the semi-hilly road. The first view took my breath away! Royal ruins at its best!

The walk around the whole fort takes about 2 hours, leaving your calves aching and lungs gasping, literally! We however stopped to click a lot of photos and videos and hence the trip around the forts took us almost 3 hrs. Post that, we headed out of the Fort from the back gate right into the dingy lanes of old Jodhpur. The raw, rustic beauty of the city cannot be explained in words!

View from Mehrangarh The Majestic Mehrangarh

Pro Tip – Reach the fort early to avoid a rush and enjoy every part of the fort in peace. Also, for whatever strange reason, they don’t allow selfie sticks inside the fort so keep them well hidden and use them vigilantly!

Second Stop – 2 hrs at Umaid Bhavan Palace

Next stop – Umaid Bhavan Palace. And there is no better way to reach there than in a jugnoo (what autos are called in North India). The first glance of the palace, as one would imagine, is pure grandeur. As we entered, the welcome gesture of the palace was on, welcoming some of the guests who had come to stay for the night, and were escorted into the property in a 1957 Cadillac! (Staying here for a day is certainly in my bucket list, wish list and any & every list!) Umaid Bhavan is a lot more modern than the Mehrangarh fort, and if you ask me, frankly, I was in awe with the Mehrangarh fort more. Ruins have a different kind of story and emotions attached to it. (I have been a die-hard history fan!) One of the major attractions of the Umaid Bhavan is the collection of vintage cars they have stocked up. It’s a treat to the eyes and soup to your heart 😀

By the time we wrapped up Umaid Bhavan, it was almost lunch time and we were famished.

Wrap Up – 2 hrs at Ghanta Ghar Market

We headed to the Ghanta Ghar market in Jodhpur, built by Maharaja Sardar Singh. We belted some onion kachoris and had finnis, a local sweet dish. A quick walk around the market later we headed back to the hotel for our check out.

It was a very quick trip but was well worth it. If you have a little more time in hand, you must also go check out the lakes Jodhpur is famous for, namely Balsamand Lake on Jodhpur-Mandore road, the artificial Kaylana Lake built by Pratap Singh in 1872 and the Ranisar Lake.

P.S. – All images listed here are shot on the Vivo V5 plus.