A few months ago, on my birthday, I shared a couple of pics on my instagram of me in a balcony overlooking a cloud-capped peak and a vast lake.

Well, that was my “room with a view”

A lot of speculations came about with people assuming that place to be somewhere fancy, far away from mainland. Let me tell you this – its only a 3 hour drive to the most romantic weekend getaway from Mumbai.

This is the view from Amanzi resort on pavana lake, near Lonavala. The roads that take you to the resort is a trek in itself but once there, its a totally different world. Occasional downpour (if you are lucky), strong cloud game, blazing sunsets, a vast greenery, an infinity pool – a view that one can never get tired of! Impeccable glass cottages, tasteful decor and homely food – your perfect romantic weekend getaway Mumbai people! However, the pocket pinch is a little steep – INR 13,000 plus a refundable deposit of 5000.

If you are someone who wants to splurge this valentines day, I’d suggest gift him or her this experience. It is surely more memorable than just a fancy dinner or a diamond ring (considering people find valentines synonymous to gifting rings). But there is just one sad bit about this – one day will never be enough!

Love N Luck