Because, why not? Of the many numerous reasons to visit Bangladesh, some are:

Friendly people

Picturesque scenery

Beautiful smiles

Cheap, tasty food

Old world charm

Six seasons. Yes, six!

How about a weekend taking a boat ride in the largest river delta (in geographical terms – a landform made by rivers by depositing their sediment when entering still waters) in the world. Or, getting to time travel without actually teleporting to a bygone era?

This is what Bangladesh is about. A densely populated country with a few major cities, Bangladesh makes for an offbeat weekend getaway destination. One such city is that of Dhaka, the capital. Flying from Kolkata to Dhaka takes about 1hr 30 mins, with the best part being everyday availability of Kolkata to Dhaka flights.

While there is a lot of intermingling of the cultures of West Bengal and Bangladesh, its the fact that you could tick off another country in your ‘travelled’ list that makes things a little interesting, atleast for me!

Because the country in itself would be a budget getaway, you could also tick off one more luxury experience from your to-do list – in-flight luxury experience. There is an Etihad Airways Kolkata to Dhaka flight everyday departing at 7:45am.

Here’s a quick checklist of places to visit in Dhaka over a weekend:

Dhakeshwari Temple

A state-owned Hindu temple, also known as a national temple. It literally translates to Goddess of Dhaka

Ahsan Manzil

An iconic palace from the 1800s that belonged to the Nawabs of Dhaka

Lalbagh Fort

17th century fort having antiques, paintings and weapons with one of the 3 buildings being an age-old mosque

Old Dhaka

Experience old world charm in the hectic bylanes of Old Dhaka market and the waterfront area around Sadarghat.

Sonargaon

A historic administrative, commercial and maritime centre in the centre of the Ganges delta.

Star Mosque

Built by Mirza Golam Pir in the 1800s, the mosque boasts of ornate designs with blue star motifs.

Jatiyo Sriti Shoudho

The national memorial, built in the names of all those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan

A 20th century modern architecture surrounded by a lake.

If you do have a day or two more in hand, go take a quick ride to Chittagong. It’s a hill station boasting of ruined Buddhist monasteries and a shipyard that recycles old ships

Oh! And do not forget to get your mother (or wife, or the most important woman in your life) a Dhakai Jamdani saree as a souvenir. For those who don’t know, Dhakai Jamdani is one of the most labour-intensive handloom weaved saree one can find. Legend has it that the best of the quality can cost you a few lakhs, but the entire saree can be folded so small that it could fit your wallet! Seems ‘extra’ to me but, folklores I say 😉