

It’s no secret that Rajasthan is one of the most popular travel destinations in India. It not only attracts a large number of local tourists but also a lot of international travellers. Putting some of my knowledge from college days to good use 😀 Jaipur, also known as Pink City is the most visited destination in Rajasthan. It is part of the *Golden Triangle of Indian Tourism.

Jaipur is not a just another destination, it is the best luxury holiday destination in India. Every attraction in this city oozes out royalty, grandeur and luxury from the times of the great Rajput warriors. The only way you can experience the luxury from the bygone era is by spending your holiday at a hotel which provides the finest of services with a taste of tradition. Due to the large inflow of tourists, there are plenty of good hotels in Jaipur but only few which will take you back in time and leave you with an unforgettable experience.

If you want to experience Jaipur in its luxurious glory then here’s where you must stay on your next visit –

Rambagh Palace

Every corner of Rambagh Palace speaks luxury. Its a dream palace with beautiful architecture, structured landscaping, amazing service and spell binding hospitality.

Fairmont Jaipur

A little modern in its approach but luxury is the epicentre of all things at Fairmont.

The Oberoi Rajvilas

The hospitality at Oberoi Rajvilas will definitely make you feel no less than a king or a queen.

The Raj Palace

The only heritage hotel in Jaipur which well balances its rich history and hospitality. For consequent years Raj Palace has been voted as the World’s best heritage hotel.

ITC Rajputana

A modern hotel which perfectly brings together luxury, modern amenities, Rajasthan’s cultural history and tonne of other elements which will definitely make your holiday worthwhile.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas

On the outskirts of Jaipur, Oberoi Vanyavilas is one of the finest luxury hotels. The level of comfort, luxury and service is top notch with unique experience in luxury tents.

Well, you have to let loose your pockets to spend a holiday in any of these hotels but as they say, not everything is for everyone but it costs nothing to dream 😀

*Golden Triangle – Triangle, because three of the most visited destinations in India ( Delhi – Jaipur – Agra ) forms a triangle on the map and Golden, because these three destinations attracts majority of tourists which eventually makes the most amount of money to the Indian Tourism Industry. Ok, enough of gyan! 😀

