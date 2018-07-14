There are so many places I want to go in the world, and with so many long weekends this year, I am trying to cram in as many as possible! One place on my list is Italy – home to delicious food, amazing culture and chic fashion, so it is right up my street! Italy is such a diverse country and each area offers something different, and so with that in mind, here are 5 of the best places to stay in Italy!

Sardinia

This Mediterranean island on the south of Corsica is a tourists’ delight! Explore the incredible caves of Neptune’s Grotto, or enjoy a glass of something cold on the beach. However, for something even more special, 1 Cover recommends straying a little from the popular areas where you will find beautiful untouched landscapes, small villages to explore and stunning beaches with no one else around!

Source

Venice

A place for lovers (or solo explorers!), Venice is one of the most romantic cities in the world! Built on water, take a romantic gondola ride to explore the various museums, churches and a palaces, and stop off at Saint Mark’s Basilica and Gallerie dell’Accademia to soak up the culture.

Florence

For art and architecture lovers, there is no place better than Florence to stay and explore for a few days! Alternate visiting the museums and churches with delicious meals at many of the wonderful bars and restaurants and a little bit of shopping in the quirky craft stores – this is a real delight for all the senses!

Milan

The capital of fashion and design, this cosmopolitan city is the height of cool! Huge skyscrapers and incredible shopping is what this city is all about, from boutiques to designer outlets to high street shops, make sure you bring plenty of money on this trip! The nightlife, food and drink are also pretty special and exactly what is needed after a long day shopping!

Source

Rome

We can’t talk about Italy without mentioning Rome! The list of incredible pieces of history, art and architecture that you can experience in this one city is pretty amazing. From the Colosseum, to the Trevi Fountain and of course the Vatican, there is so much to fit in during a trip to Rome, not to mention the fantastic nightlife on offer too!

As you can see, there is so much to see and do all across Italy, whether you are a beach body who wants to soak up some sun, or a bit more a history buff who wants to soak up some culture. There are plenty of places to shop, eat and drink and most of all simply explore. Whatever it is you are looking for, you can probably find it in Italy!

Let me know in the comments if you have been to any of these places and what you thought, or whether there is somewhere I’ve missed off as one of the best places to stay.

Feature image Source