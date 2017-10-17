Confession: I do not have a huge wardrobe.
Nope. I have 4 denims that I wear regularly, (only) one shelf of tops, and another shelf of dresses and kurtas. Thats it. That’s my wardrobe – a humble 2 door wardrobe.
However, here’s what my wardrobe can boast of – versatility.
I don’t own much statement pieces when it comes to clothing. My style is mostly simplistic boho and sometimes casually grunge. All in all, comfort wins for me hands-down and there is nothing I would trade that for.
Off late, one of my favourite plus size brands to shop from has been Amydus. Why?
- The quality is perfect for big, squishy bodies like ours
- The fabric of most garments are stretchable and breathable
- The pricing is on point and the sales make it even better
- The collection is huge! From kurtis to tops to denims to skirts to even nightwear
- The styles are so much more fashionable than any you could find in the Indian plus size market
- They have new styles added to the website almost every week
I always keep going back to check what’s new in store and thats when I came across a rose print tunic in black. I got it for myself straightaway, but ordered a size bigger. I love it so much (its also a hit amongst my friends) that I love to wear it almost every alternate occasion.
Its my perfect bet for a day out for meetings, a lounge party, a brunch date or even an evening dinner.
Three ways to style a top – Dressing up with Amydus
Belted at the waist with an ethnic statement piece thrown in for a perfect easy-breezy family dinner
Who says corporate dressing has to be solid colours with no element of fun?
Long tunics are also perfect for a lounge party or even a girls brunch date. For extra oomph, wear fishnet stockings and throw on a fitted blazer for a near-perfect street style look.