Confession: I do not have a huge wardrobe.

Nope. I have 4 denims that I wear regularly, (only) one shelf of tops, and another shelf of dresses and kurtas. Thats it. That’s my wardrobe – a humble 2 door wardrobe.

However, here’s what my wardrobe can boast of – versatility.

I don’t own much statement pieces when it comes to clothing. My style is mostly simplistic boho and sometimes casually grunge. All in all, comfort wins for me hands-down and there is nothing I would trade that for.

Off late, one of my favourite plus size brands to shop from has been Amydus. Why?

The quality is perfect for big, squishy bodies like ours The fabric of most garments are stretchable and breathable The pricing is on point and the sales make it even better The collection is huge! From kurtis to tops to denims to skirts to even nightwear The styles are so much more fashionable than any you could find in the Indian plus size market They have new styles added to the website almost every week

I always keep going back to check what’s new in store and thats when I came across a rose print tunic in black. I got it for myself straightaway, but ordered a size bigger. I love it so much (its also a hit amongst my friends) that I love to wear it almost every alternate occasion.

Its my perfect bet for a day out for meetings, a lounge party, a brunch date or even an evening dinner.

Three ways to style a top – Dressing up with Amydus

Belted at the waist with an ethnic statement piece thrown in for a perfect easy-breezy family dinner

Who says corporate dressing has to be solid colours with no element of fun?

Long tunics are also perfect for a lounge party or even a girls brunch date. For extra oomph, wear fishnet stockings and throw on a fitted blazer for a near-perfect street style look.