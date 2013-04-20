Hello!
Its finally summer! Full-blown sticky grimy scorch summer! And I have been writing and writing about keeping fresh during summers and blah blah without actually doing so :D. Well, not exactly. You see I have a full time college to go to, where I have to wear my uniform (a very unflattering set of tees). All the experiment I do is with my lowers. So one fine day when I was too tired to attend college, I thought of finally trying on an outfit that has been haunting my thoughts since long.
I was a little apprehensive about the look at first because its a crazy clash of many different trends all put together in one outfit, but I must say it worked out well. After all, its white that’s dominating. Have a look…
|I also incorporated my gothic skull studded bag in this look (a bag I almost forgot about). In short, I experimented with anything possible 😀
When I saw this pretty polka dotted easy-breezy vest, I immediately fell in love with it. The oversized fitting, intricate lace design on the neck and the fact that its dotted gives it a very vintage feel. I paired it with my neon peach noodle strap and lime green pants for some splash of colour. My accessories are minimal as seen – charm necklace from Accessorize, mo ring – Bandra and skull bag – Tibetan Plaza, Bangalore. The brogues worn here are ultra comfy and one of my favourite pair, bought in Kolkata.
We tried experimenting with the pictures as usual. Hope you like our effort. Do not forget to leave your comments/suggestions below.
Love N Luck
6 comments
Wow awesome clicks 🙂
thanks prerna.
thanks a tonne Prerna, means much. 🙂
Good collection! Photoshoot is also very good
Very nice collection of fashion. I like yor necklace.
Sameera
Mobile Cases and Covers Designer