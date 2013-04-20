Hello!

Its finally summer! Full-blown sticky grimy scorch summer! And I have been writing and writing about keeping fresh during summers and blah blah without actually doing so :D. Well, not exactly. You see I have a full time college to go to, where I have to wear my uniform (a very unflattering set of tees). All the experiment I do is with my lowers. So one fine day when I was too tired to attend college, I thought of finally trying on an outfit that has been haunting my thoughts since long.

I was a little apprehensive about the look at first because its a crazy clash of many different trends all put together in one outfit, but I must say it worked out well. After all, its white that’s dominating. Have a look…