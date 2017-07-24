The most regular question I get asked is – Where do you buy your clothes from? Considering the lack of availability of plus size clothing, this query doesn’t come as a shock. Well, lack of plus size clothing would not be the correct term as there is a surge of plus size brands in the market now. However, finding good clothes for size 18 and above is still a task as most ‘trendy’ pieces tend to stop at 16.

Even if there are pieces available above XXL, the fit is usually flawed. That leaves us with a very narrow option to choose from.

The latest trend in the fashion and retail industry is the minimalist wardrobe. Off late, I have been trying to follow it for numerous reasons like:

It is a rather smart and rational way of life

Saves a lot of storage space

Cuts down on unnecessary shopping

Is considerably lighter on the pocket

It lets your creative juices flow!

Now, when it comes to fashion for the bigger sizes, if one talks of a plus size minimalist wardrobe, the first thought would be leggings and kurtis. Well, of course it works. But then you do run out of pairing it up differently after a while. I mean, how many different jackets or jewelry or color coordination can one do before the head gives up and your styling options exhausts?

I love classics. A good fitted pair of jeans, a snug jacket, some versatile tops, good inners ands few smart functional dresses custom made to the body shape are the basics to my plus size minimalist wardrobe. Add to that, a few random statement jewelry, some shades of red lipsticks and a black heel!

I have had a stroke of luck lately when it came to spotting some good denims in my size in the Indian market. Yes! Size 38 and above that fits like second skin! One such is a dark navy denim I found on Amydus. I also instantly fell in love with their dark navy denim jacket that fits like a dream! (Its the only jacket that I can button up without being squashed!)

*click to enlarge↑↓

The pre – GST sale was a stroke of luck where I did manage some awesome finds like the twisted bow heeled mules and the lace bralet. I am not usually comfortable showing my skin but when your clothes fit you so snug, when you can move freely without being conscious of a malfunction, the confidence just beautifully sets in. With so many classic pieces to choose from, I am sure you will find your minimalist wardrobe basics on Amydus. They also have stores in Chandigarh and Delhi. While I am trying to stick to about 30 pieces of clothing to start with (it should reduce with time), you too can choose to take your pick from their wide collection, which is refreshed every week!