I have always been a sucker for comfort wear so yes, kurtis and kurtas are a plus size wardrobe staple. From straight cut long kurtas to short kurtis that one can wear with anything, including shorts, I have an array of plus size kurtis for all body shapes.

I get a lot of questions and messages asking me where do I find my size and how do I know which kind of clothes to buy.

While I have always ardently said about finding the right fit and shape of outfits rather than focusing just on the right size, there are ofcourse the ‘safe options’ available which suit all body types. One such is this kurti I found in aLL plus size store’s latest spring summer 2017 collection.

The front panel helps add length to the body, the uneven hem with bright fuchsia tassels is a refreshing twist from the regular kurtis and the fact that it has no slits doubles it up as a dress. The silhouette of this kurti and how it falls on a body makes this kind one of the perfect plus size kurtis for all body shapes.

aLL’s latest spring summer collection is all about comfortable clothing with an added touch of boho chic. Personally, I adore the tribal printed kurtas they have. The material is fluid and extremely soft to the skin, making it the perfect wear for the humid weather.

Kurti Dress Kurti Dress for Plus Size Girls

To add variation, here are how different body shapes can style this:

Hourglass

If you are an hourglass, use a belt to clinch the waist, thus highlighting your curves the best way! You can get experimental with this plus size kurti by throwing on a chunky metallic belt, fuchsia lips and booties.

I am an apple body and I chose to wear it with heels to add some length to my body. I chose a size bigger for myself as I really like a lot of breathing space but you could choose a size that fits more snug. Tie your hair up and throw in a pair of stranded earrings to draw some attention to the upper half of an apple body, which is the strongest feature of the shape.

Pear

If you are pear shaped, throw in a heavy chunky neckpiece or wrap an interesting scarf to draw attention on every inch of your body rather than just the hips. If you are open to experimenting, pair this kurta with a turban and oxidized earrings.

Banana

Being rectangular has its own pros! Throw on a short, boxy shrug, preferably ethnic, to cut the length of your long figure to make it look a little curvier.

Inverted Triangle

Wearing a bottom with a lot of flair helps create momentum with your broad shoulders. While a pallazo or an ethnic skirt is an obvious pick, try a bell-bottom or flaired denim trousers to pair this kurti with if you have an inverted triangle body shape.