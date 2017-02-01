Be it about breaking a stereotype or being a standout, the fashion industry has been one poignant sector serving such examples. The emergence of plus size came as a breakthrough in the fashion industry norms and big brands emerged with their clothing range.

People have come across the digital platform in flaunting their fashion sense and it has been very beautifully called out that fashion isn’t about being skinny and petite, but the curves too can set trends.

The 2017 Plus Size fashion trends are bold, beautiful and bright and with spring approaching fast, we let you know the trends that are going to stay put this year.

T-shirt Dresses

They made their mark last year and the industry is still obsessing over them. They are casual, pretty and sum up a trendy look. All you need is a cozy dress and a pair of sneakers and you are all-in the game! Browse at Shoppers Stop online for its amazing dress collection.

Off-shoulders or Power shoulder

Flaunt your saucy bodice with cold shoulder tops, and if you are hesitant about your shoulders, then go power-shoulders! Strong shoulders and highlighting them will be a major trend in the fashion game this year.

Sleeve-it-Up

The next major trend that will be making rounds this season are the sleeves. Big, billowy, ornate sleeves and sleeves of all other types will be a hot detail.

Trends come and go no doubt, but some plus size fashion trends are eternal.

For me, classics will stay no matter what. Off late, I am also into a lot of flow-y silhouettes, like ill-fitted maxis and kurtas, long as well as short.

Flowy Maxi Kurta with Culottes

