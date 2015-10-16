Yes, there are a few plus size brands in India (very very few) that are making stylish clothes for the big, bold and beautiful. While this list is not enough to satiate my fashion needs, it still is good enough since something really is better than nothing.

Its clearly for the big and bold fashionista. I absolutely love their collection as they are one of the only brand I found online that has street style pieces for the plus size. They have some amazing designs with sizes ranging from 2xl to 7xl! Now that is a game changer, isn’t it? Boyfriend tshirts, shirt dresses, party wear blouses, shift dresses and a lot more! And add to that, its the most user friendly website of all to shop from.

A great place for ones who are size 22 and above! Comfortable is what they aim at while also keeping their collection moderately stylish. Also, the fact that they have such a variety of size kindles a hope in me that we plus size women too can dream of wearing oversized tees! They have their won website but are also available on other websites like Jabong, Flipkart and Myntra and if you are someone like me who likes fast and easy websites, I’d advise you to shop from the big e-commerce sites rather than their own. Actually, I find their website very wholesale market-y and hence don’t like visiting it.

Maxi dresses – check. Maxi skirts – check. Formal wear – check. Long kurtis – check. Stylish trousers – check. Printed shirts – check. Its not been long since I discovered amydus and the brand has been keeping me interested and having me going back time and again to check their new arrivals. They may not have a huge collection, but what they have is something one should go and take a look at.

While I quite like the collection, what bothers me is their slow website. The site takes ages to load and its a real struggle going through all the images of a product. However, the one reason I would go back to shopping with them is because of their casual collection – summer shorts and printed pyjamas are a rare find. Also, they do have some interesting dresses and even beachwear (actually, cover ups).

Currently one of my favourite places to shop as they have a variety of designs to choose from, so much that you just cannot finish surfing their complete collection in one day! However, their plus size section which is basically sizes 20-28 have a very limited collection. Their regular size holds clothes upto size 18 so if you are an 18 or below, then you are in luck as you can practically choose whatever you want! From dungarees to co-ords to maxi dresses to skater skirts, its a one-stop dream place for plus size fashion bugs!

Nobody in this list does everyday basics as good as them. Their moderately stylish clothes are the best bet for working individuals who like to dress up while not being too flashy. They have a huge range of tunics (one of my current favourites) to choose from along with some interesting tops and playful kurtis. However, since I haven’t shopped from them yet, I cannot comment on the fittings especially of the lowers.

Dressberry by Myntra

Well, they used to be one of my go-to brands for my fashion needs due to their stylish designs and affordability (tees ranged from 399/- onwards) but since myntra has gone app-only, I don’t shop from them much. I still like to sit in front of my big screen with my geek specs on and see what I would like to buy.

How could you think I would end the list without telling you where to get that perfect lingerie and inner-wear from for you to look your best inside out? Zivame has a bra for every shape and size – from DD cup to 44FF. And lets be frank, without a good supportive bra, your clothes will always look shabby. Its always a good idea to invest in a good bra because they make or break your outfit.

I am continuously searching for places to get interesting clothes for plus size women in India. While its still a long way till we can walk into a store that sells impeccably stylish clothes which does not say “cover your body cuz who cares, you are fat”, you can always look at the export surplus stores across the cities for your plus size needs. An added advantage is that you can bargain and get them for dirt cheap!

Love N Luck

images courtesy – Dressberry || Zivame