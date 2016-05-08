I hope you all have read my last post, where I speak about the latest plus size trends for 2016. Now, the biggest problem for us, a plus size Indian, is that there aren’t many stylish options we have. For many, clothes are just clothes. Its not an extension of their personality. At-least that’s what the fashion industry thought and to some extent, still thinks. We do not get to choose what we want, we have to choose from the bare minimum ill-fitted boring clothes. I wont even call them outfits, frankly.

My earliest memory of a plus size brand has been aLL Plus Size Store. And as far as I can remember, I never stepped into that store since I thought it was for plus sized people to cover their bodies up and not dress fashionably. For me, aLL was just another brand selling clothes for fat people. But man, I was proved wrong. One glimpse into their lookbook and I was eager to visit their store.

I was in happy tears when I saw that their latest collection boasted of some really fashionable outfits!

From high-waist distressed denims to gaudy anarkalis, frilly tops to smart straight-cut kurtas, you name it and you have it. Size ranges from 0-5 (L-5XL) and the price point is also pretty decent. Floral tops starting from 999, denims for 2499, array of bottomwear for 999 onwards.

I took my pick to put together an outfit I thought is not only a stand-out, but also very summer friendly. A cotton ethnic skirt paired with a floral printed shirt is not something I do often, but when I gave it a try, I impressed my own self!



Because the colours as well as the prints are too loud, I kept the accessorising minimal.