I will never mix my passion and profession.

In a world where people are all gaga about having jobs that pay them to travel, I can safely and proudly say that I earn enough to pay for my own travel!

Travelling keeps me sane. Yes, it’s true everyone loves to travel. For me, travelling is a way to leave things behind, atleast for the time being. Travelling is my window to a calmer sense of being. I want no deadlines or phone calls or questioning voices when I am on a vacation. Ofcourse it wouldn’t harm at all to be paid for travelling but then you see, you have certain deliverables that comes along with being indebted to someone for your plans. I, for sure, wouldn’t want that obligation in every vacation I take. One or two is fine. (P.S yes I work in a travel company; no they do not sponsor my travel.) Travel is just one such passion of mine. There are a few more like cooking, shopping (I considered being a stylist but gave up), penning my thoughts. Passions are supposed to be therapeutic. Your passion is supposed to relive you from the stress of your everyday work and personal life. What good would it be to have the one thing that sets you free take away your freedom?

There have been a lot of questions on why I don’t take blogging ‘seriously’ and earn from it. Well, I do earn from blogging, but I will never make it my source of income. My blog is more of a personal journal than ‘the-site-to-head-to-for-life-hacks’. No. Unfortunately, where the whole lot of blogs and content portals are about giving the same information with click-bait titles or uploading drool-worthy images on social media sites, mine is restricted to my life’s learnings. Every story here is a result of something I have experienced or someone else close to me has. It’s all about lessons learnt and blessings collected over the course of my very short journey.

Coming back to where we started – I have a lot of beautiful experiences from travelling to some remote places. The people you meet, the lifestyle you live, the company you hang with, the ever changing unpredictable weather, everything plays a part in making you live the moment. We come from a world where we are constantly proving ourselves, but travel my dear, and you will know how insignificant the short lived achievements are.

