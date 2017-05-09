Its hot! Like, really really hot!
After spending a week in the magical Himachal with temperatures not above 8°, coming back to Bombay burning at a whopping 38° was totally maddening!
It took a total of 7 seconds for me to break into a sweat with my head pounding as soon as I stepped out of the Mumbai airport. I was wearing my denims and a basic black tee, something that has always been my wardrobe favourite as it is made of a breathable fabric (plus, the colour helps in hiding any sweat patches! :D)
For the next few days, I wore my most comfortable and snug tees to work. However, I started having itchy skin by the end of the day,everyday, because of the immense heat. Clearly, the fabric I assumed to be my saviour for the hot months was giving me away, and I had to find an alternative. Fast.
I went about shopping in every nook and corner I could think of to find my size, and even scrolled through pages of plus size clothing online, but nothing caught my skin’s fancy. I almost gave up when I came across a very summer friendly ss17 collection from aLL in their stores. Though they had quite a lot of different fabric suited for the Indian weather, I went straight for a few shirts and a short in linen.
Now, there are a lot of reasons why one should opt for linen in the tropical climate, but I have narrowed it down to the few most important ones.
Here are the 5 reasons linen is your BFF this summer
- It is the oldest natural fabric, made from flax. Thus making it environment friendly as well as biodegradable.
- Linen fabric wicks moisture and repels any kind of stain. In a tropical country with a lot of pollution and an abundance of unhealthy lifestyle, it is but obvious of the stains that our toxic body can produce. However, bye bye sweat stains!
- Linen fabric is said to have medicinal properties. It helps against rashes, allergies and eczema while also being resistant to fungus and bacteria.
- Linen fabric are knows to absorb 20% of its dry weight before starting to feel wet. Owing to the humid weather conditions in India, its surely a winner.
- Last but not the least, it keeps your skin feeling fresh and pores breathing, while protecting against the sun’s radiations. It also does not accumulate static electricity while also having a tensile strength three times more than cotton. (P.S a lot of currency like the US dollar uses 25% linen)
aLL plus size store has quite a few different outfits to choose from when it comes to linen fabric. My personal favourite was this white basic shirt. I opted for a size 2 times bigger than my own, just so I can pair it with denims, tuck it in my trousers or shorts or even pair them with my jeggings. However, to keep things chic, I paired mine with a high waist laced shorts, also from aLL. Kept my makeup extremely minimal, prepping it with a sunscreen and nude lipstick.
*click to enlarge