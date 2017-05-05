A lot of planning goes into every aspect of a wedding/engagement ceremony. Last month, one of my friends got hitched and I thought I’ll share a few pointers about how to make the big day comfortable for the bride-to-be. Especially, if it’s summer, it asks for special attention.

Amidst all the chaos, have you thought about YOUR comfort?

It’s going to be one of the biggest days of your life, and you need to plan everything perfectly to make it a memorable one. The right outfit, comfortable jewelry and perfect make-up would speak volumes about your persona and style. Here are a few things that will help you get the perfect look on your big day. Take a look!

Wear Minimalist Jewelry Pieces

Jewelry has come a long way from being just an object of showcasing wealth and adornment. Cumbersome and chunky pieces have been replaced by minimalist platinum and diamond jewelry. Modern brides and brides-to- be are opting for sleek and sophisticated jewelry pieces that spell class and comfort. Many online stores like CaratLane.com have an amazing collection of necklaces, diamond pendants, engagement rings for women and men, earrings and more. Jewelry being the most important aspect of your engagement look should be chosen carefully. Heavy and uncomfortable jewelry items are a recipe for disaster during the summers. So, keep your engagement look away from heavy jewelry pieces and break the stereotype in your own comfortable way. Engagement rings and other CaratLane items are just perfect to make you feel like a queen on your big day.

Choose Your Outfit Well

When it comes to choosing the outfit, don’t go for just anything. Some considerations need to be made for a summer engagement. Choosing a highly-embellished and a hefty outfit would do no good to you on a hot day (even if the venue is air-conditioned). Keep in mind your comfort while choosing your engagement outfit. A lightly embellished yet appealing outfit, when paired with smart minimalist jewelry, would do wonders to your engagement look, and the pictures would say it all.

Opt for Subtle Makeup

One of the biggest risks of a summer ceremony is “makeup meltdown,” and we are sure you don’t want that to happen to you on your big day. With photographers constantly beaming bright halogen lights at you, the risk of makeup meltdown increases. Opt for sweat proof/waterproof makeup and ask the make-up artist to keep it as natural as possible. Obviously your engagement look would be heavier than usual, but you’ve got to know where to draw the line.

Keep a Tab on Your Diet

Glowing skin is all you need to look “wow” on your big day. Though the stress level would be high while preparing for the ceremony, little changes in your diet can keep the glow of your skin intact. Start your day with lemon juice mixed in a glass of lukewarm water, limit your calorie intake, stay hydrated and keep yourself away from junk food. Eat a lot of spinach, carrots, walnuts and apricots to make your skin healthier and shiny. Also, drink plenty of water, homemade soups, and juices to detox your body.

Sweaty summers can become extremely hard to tolerate for a bride-to- be, courtesy the heavy jewelry, embellished outfit and all the excitement & nervousness.

Anticipate the not-so- fun parts of the season and strategize your look accordingly.

All the best for your big day!