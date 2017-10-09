When we buy tops or tees, we buy whatever pleases the eye. There is not any extensive thought that goes behind it. But when it comes to denims, the plot is a complete twist! You are investing in something that would be your staple for a few years atleast, something that you’d want to wear four times a week. Something that has to be comfortable, versatile and yet would look like second skin to your body!

Well, isn’t that too much to ask from a single pair of denim? May be not! A perfect denim can make your life so much more stylish! And once you know some basic rules you can always find that heavenly pair made just for you!

The key to a flawless fit that makes you look and feel chic is to dress your body type. Remember always, shape matters, size doesn’t. A denim can make you look great or not-so-great. In case you are still unsure about your shape, you can check it out from this article.

DENIMS FOR EVERY BODY TYPE

DENIM FOR APPLE SHAPED BODY

Apple shaped body have their mid-section heavier, so you probably think buying a high waist jeans would tuck in the extra bulge, but it turns out the other way around. High waist denims tend to bring in more attention to that bulging area of your body.

Your denim should help your body look proportionate, hence anything close to a straight fit would give some extra space for your tummy and also make your lower section seem in-line with it.

Denim type- Cigarette pants, Mid rise, Straight fits.

DENIM FOR PEAR SHAPED BODY

You probably shouldn’t be experimenting much with this body type because most of the denims otherwise would make you look shorter. Avoid flare bottoms at all cost!

Mid waist denims that don’t stick on much to your body. Dark washed denims are a good bet for everyday use as it would not let attention go on the thighs.

Denim type- Mid rise, Ankle length, Dark washed.

DENIM FOR BANANA SHAPED BODY

Having an overall straight figure curbs any requirement of an extra effort to dress the body up chic!

Skinny jeans would definitely make one you look taller. If you have a butt on the flatter side, try out jeans with wider back pockets that would define the butt a little more.

Denim type- Fitted jeans, Flared pants, Mom jeans.

DENIM FOR HOURGLASS SHAPED BODY

By far, the most fitting word to describe an hourglass is a perfect curvy body. Fuller bust, slim waist and big hips. Avoiding cropped pants are a safe bet as that would take away the attention from your voluptuous curves to your feet.

High raised jeans would work for this body type and the extra inch would make you look taller. You can always try light shades in jeans.

Denim type- High waist, Boot cut jeans, Boyfriend jeans.

DENIM FOR INVERTED TRIANGLE SHAPED BODY

A body shape characterised by broad shoulders that give way to a slim waist, thats an inverted triangle shape. Unfortunately, having a petite waist doesn’t give you the lee way to wear any denim.

Wear flared bottom denims to define your lower body. Avoid smaller inseams as that would grab more attention to your broad upper body.

Denim Type- Bigger inseam, Flared bottoms, Light shaded.