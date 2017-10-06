I have always had a soft corner, an inclination towards Bombay. I grew here. Not the numerical grew up, but grew as a person. From a dreamy girl to a substantial woman. From the first day in the city where the taxi driver who made sure the hotel I checked in to was safe to the housemaid who looked after my rented apartment as if it was her own space, Bombay gave me numerous reasons to reminisce. And in between the many strangers I crossed paths with who made an impact, who contributed to the person I am now – Fearless. Confident. Authentic.

My five years spent in Bombay has been a life changing decision. From memorable experiences involving strangers to the one’s who were my own, Bombay has given me a flutter of beautiful memories that I will always cherish.

However, the first instance that made me fall in love with the city was its physical beauty. Picturesque skyline, vintage taxis, nonchalant bungalows, the movie-style chawls and the charm of old Bombay. Breathing in the saltiness of the Marine Drive, walking through the bylanes of South Bombay, passing through the much talked about Gateway of India and admiring the awe-spiring beauty of the Taj, I read the history of the city.

Bombay Deco by Caratlane

Bombay Deco by Caratlane captured the essence of Bombay in its intricately designed collection, inspired from the city of dreams. True to the nature of Bombay, Bombay Deco by Caratlane exudes chic, contemporary and classy, all at once.

The collection just doesn’t stop there. With an array of varied designs like peacock inspired, amalgamation of North and South India to a bold interpretation of mala beads, Caratlane has a lot to offer for any occasion.

I had an instant liking for a hoop earring, all charmed with a lotus.

With the festive season on, there is not one Indian woman who wouldn’t want new additions to her wardrobe. This season, chose a classic accessory that will surpass the test of time. A piece that really reflects who you are and what you believe in.