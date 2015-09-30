Bombay, as I like to call it, has always been a melting pot of cultures, food, people, styles etc. I landed up in this amazing, crazy & vibrant city few years back and ever since it has been a love & hate relationship. I have been hunting down awesome eateries and engaging in food experiences which are new. I thought, why not list down the top 5 must try food experiences in Mumbai. Here it goes –

Street Food

Hands down Mumbai has the best street food scene ever ( Delhi people don’t hate me, I love Delhi’s street food too ) . Right from Vadapav to Bhajiyas to Faluda to Pavbhaji to Chaats to Kebabs, every damn dish is amazing. If you are in Mumbai and haven’t tried the street food then you are really missing out on some great food & an amazing experience. A recent addition to this has been the Food Trucks. Gourmet food from a truck has always been an exciting experience for me. There are hand full of food trucks operating all over from Dahisar to Malad to Parel to Navi Mumbai.

Pubs & Cafes

There are plenty of great pubs & cafe’s which serve continental & european cuisines best to none. If you love Beer – try out the breweries, if you are a party animal – visit places with great drinks and music, if you are the FOODIE – lookout for the best finger food at these pubs. Basically there’s a place for every kind of us.

Buffet

I will not lie but I really feel rich eating at a buffet 🙂 Not rich on money but rich on food. Mumbai has plenty of places to turn to for amazing buffets. It can be an authentic gujarati meal to a delicious American style Sunday brunch to a 7 course Asian meal.

Dessert Bars

Desserts bars / bakeries have always been part of the Mumbai food scene. Right from the ancient Parsi bakeries to the Goan ones, they are nothing short of amazing. But the latest addition to this has been the premium dessert bars serving modern desserts. Cupcakes, to Macaroons to Cheesecakes to sundae & ice creams, name it and you shall have it.

Food Pop-ups/Festivals

This has to be one of the most unique experiences I recently came across. Food festivals have been around since long but food pop-ups are a new thing. It is hosted by home cooks, pro chefs or anyone who has knack for cooking. It might sound vague and boring but for true foodies, its a treat. I was at a Malvani food pop-up hosted by Hetal & man! it was quite an experience. A homecook prepares an authentic fare, you book a spot, eat food, talk food, meet new people….. its quite interesting. This is definitely a must try. And you can follow Hetu’s food story to know of her upcoming pop-ups.

Once you have tried and experienced all of these, don’t forget to thank me in the comments below 🙂

Love N Luck

Image1, Image2