Did anyone say that family that works together, stays together? We sure hope its true, because these movies that starred actors and their kids make us feel so!

The Hannah Montana Movie

How can anyone forget Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley on Hannah Montana? I mean, I have never been an ardent fan, but my cousin was. And a lot more little girlies like her and that age. So yea, we cant go on without mentioning it.

image credit – zimbio

After Earth, Pursuit of happyness and MIB II

This duo has done 3 movies together but my favourite would be handsdown – Pursuit of Happyness. Will Smith is a universal favourite, but his son took away all the limelight in this.

image credit – armia.me

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Will’s wife Jada doesn’t however let Will hog all the family fun! Her film, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa was joined by her daughter, Willow, who voiced the younger version of her character Gloria.

image credit – ziombio

Maleficent

If you thought you haven’t seen any of Angies kids in any of her movies, maybe you should pay a tad bit more attention. In Maleficent, she said one of the reasons Vivienne Jolie-Pitt played Aurora was because her other children were too afraid to approach her when she was in full costume.

image credit – comic systems

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Seems like Angie got to working with her kids from her own dad! Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight (Angie’s dad) appeared together in the film that really helped launch Jolie’s career, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

image credit – itgirlstyles

Hostage

In the movie Hostage, Rumer plays Amanda Talley, the daughter of a police negotiator, who also happens to be her real-life daddy cool, Bruce Willis.

image credit – moviestillsdb

Sylvia

Sylvia Plath has always been a lit lover’s Goddess. When Gwyneth Paltrow starred in the movie Sylvia, the film depicting the life of Sylvia Plath, she was joined by her real-life mother, Blythe Danner, to play her on-screen mother.

image credit – flixster

Harry Potter

Remember Mad-Eye Moody from the Harry Potter series? Also remember Bill Weasley, one of the weasley twins? Shocking as it may be, Brendan Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson are family. They were together in the scene with the 7 Harry Potters, where Mad-Eye used polyjuice potion to trick Voldemort and the death eaters.

image credit – webcanavari

